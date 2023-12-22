Courier Capital LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

