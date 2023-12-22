Courier Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 627.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

