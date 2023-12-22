Courier Capital LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,393 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,822 shares of company stock worth $43,829,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

