Courier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

