Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 184,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $152.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

