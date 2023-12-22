Courier Capital LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $166.38 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

