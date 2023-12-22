Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 8,642,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after buying an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 728.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 278,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 244,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after buying an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,944,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.