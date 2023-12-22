Courier Capital LLC Sells 9,139 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

TXN stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

