Courier Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $355,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 46.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.