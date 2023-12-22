CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.33 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

