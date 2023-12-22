CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 243,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

ESGA stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Profile

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

