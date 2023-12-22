CRA Financial Services LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $370,798. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

