CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

Blackstone stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.74. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

