Crane Advisory LLC Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,260,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VO opened at $230.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

