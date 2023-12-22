Crane Advisory LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income
Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.