CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 3.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.14 and last traded at $64.20. Approximately 873,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,518,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

