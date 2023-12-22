Critical Analysis: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -117.35% -38.53% -30.45% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A 35.29% 2.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $47.56 million N/A -$87.45 million ($1.07) -4.11 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 N/A -$190,000.00 $0.01 10.01

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enzon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

