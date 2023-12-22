Crypterium (CRPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $798,453.25

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $798,453.25 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,976,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

