CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 22nd

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

CVBF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.76. 19,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,572. CVB Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

