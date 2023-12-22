CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

CVBF opened at $20.46 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.51.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

