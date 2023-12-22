CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
CVB Financial Stock Performance
CVBF opened at $20.46 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Activity
In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CVB Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
