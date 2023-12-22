Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

