Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.85.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
