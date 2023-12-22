D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total transaction of $409,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,848,545.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $412,320.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00.

On Friday, November 24th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.46 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in VeriSign by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

