Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

NYSE:DHR opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

