Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $162.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

