Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Douglas J. Milanes Sells 3,496 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

