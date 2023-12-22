Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $177.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $165.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.41.

NYSE:DRI opened at $162.21 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average is $156.09.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

