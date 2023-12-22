DataHighway Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $50,610.72 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.06097273 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $51,644.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

