Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.43

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 177153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after buying an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 145,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

