David J Yvars Group Buys 55 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 2.4% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,099.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,614 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $580.44 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.99 and a 52 week high of $584.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $515.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.62.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

