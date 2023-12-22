David J Yvars Group Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,943 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Adobe makes up 2.1% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $600.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.85. The company has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

