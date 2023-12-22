David J Yvars Group Purchases 1,790 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

David J Yvars Group boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 203.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up approximately 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,337 shares of company stock worth $106,126,741 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Bank of America began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $413.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

