David J Yvars Group Sells 120 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

David J Yvars Group reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Five Below were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.89.

Five Below Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $198.04 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

