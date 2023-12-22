David J Yvars Group Sells 2,559 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

David J Yvars Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 309,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 169,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,637,000 after buying an additional 168,048 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

