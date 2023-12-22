David J Yvars Group Sells 514 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJH stock opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

