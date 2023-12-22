Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.6% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 47.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

NYSE:DE opened at $393.38 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

