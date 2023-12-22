Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 111,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 237,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 256.71%. The company had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

