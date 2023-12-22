Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.