Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider David Dicker Sells 58,165 Shares

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider David Dicker sold 58,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.10 ($8.12), for a total value of A$703,680.17 ($472,268.57).

David Dicker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, David Dicker sold 70,837 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.14 ($8.15), for a total value of A$860,102.85 ($577,250.24).

On Friday, December 15th, David Dicker sold 82,171 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.18 ($8.18), for a total transaction of A$1,001,171.46 ($671,927.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

