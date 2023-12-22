Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.95

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.89, with a volume of 51165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

