Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is RFG Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,749 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.70% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $95,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,386,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,699,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $22,122,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. 19,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.