Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,210 ($40.60).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPLM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.26) to GBX 3,800 ($48.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,564 ($45.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,960.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,626 ($45.86). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,105.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,263.74%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.19), for a total value of £1,061,771.60 ($1,342,824.84). In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.19), for a total transaction of £1,061,771.60 ($1,342,824.84). Also, insider Chris Davies bought 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,546 ($44.85) per share, with a total value of £135,599.04 ($171,492.40). Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

