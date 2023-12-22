Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $130.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

