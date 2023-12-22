DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 1.13.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,336.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $169,173.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $301,564.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,336.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,958. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

