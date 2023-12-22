Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
