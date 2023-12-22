Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Insider Sells $555,587.20 in Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Paul Buscone sold 40,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $555,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,070 shares in the company, valued at $164,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $854,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

