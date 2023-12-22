Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 123,236 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 29.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.43. 570,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

