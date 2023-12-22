Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,892 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 4.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

