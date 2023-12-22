Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

