Elaine Sanders Sells 100,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Trilogy Metals Price Performance
Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.85.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
