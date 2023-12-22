Elaine Sanders Sells 100,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

