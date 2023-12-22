Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio Purchases 14,200 Shares

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE EFN opened at C$21.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.37.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$324.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4401821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.00.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

