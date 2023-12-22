Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio Purchases 14,200 Shares

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE EFN opened at C$21.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.37.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$324.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4401821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.